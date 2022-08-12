SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will spend $34.6 billion to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next six years, due to a program announced by Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday.

“Since I signed our historic, bipartisan infrastructure program into law, Rebuild Illinois has undertaken a massive transformation of our state’s transportation systems,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And today, I am proud to announce IDOT’s new Multi-Year Program for the next six years — with $20 billion going towards transportation investments including 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck and $10 billion going towards our state’s rail and transit systems, airports, and ports. At its very core, Rebuild Illinois and this MYP are an investment in our future — one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.”

The program will spend $6.36 billion on highway reconstruction, $6.4 billion for bridge improvements, $2.03 billion for strategic expansion, $2.48 billion for engineering and land acquisition, and $1.55 billion for safety and systems modernization.

IDOT increased its investment in Illinois’ roads and bridges due to increased funding from the 6-year, $4 billion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed last year, and 2019’s Rebuild Illinois plan, which will contribute $33.2 billion to the state’s transportation system over six years.