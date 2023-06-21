ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced $910.4 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for 236 contracts for highway and bridge projects on Wednesday, which includes a $98.8 million reconstruction of the I-39 / U.S. 20 interchange in Rockford.

The amount is the department’s largest, it said in a news release.

“This bid letting is an historic achievement for Illinois and further illustrates the kind of transformational investments being made in the state’s infrastructure due to Rebuild Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Up and down Illinois, communities are experiencing the benefits of an improved, modernized transportation system that gets you and your family where you need to go safely and reliably.”

In the bid letting held June 16, contracts included:

$55.4 million to reconstruct Interstate 80 with capacity improvements between Minooka in Kendall County to I-55 in Will County.

$18.7 million to reconstruct the interchange of Illinois 31 and U.S. 20 in Elgin.

$20.5 million to reconstruct 1.2 miles of Illinois 7 (Southwest Highway) from 131st Street to south of 135th Street in Orland Park.

$14.4 million to replace the approach and deck of the bridge and other repairs to Illinois 83 (127th Street) over the Cal Sag Channel in Crestwood and Alsip.

$755,753 to resurface Pulaski Road from I-290 (Eisenhower Expressway) to Cermak Road in Chicago.

$1.4 million to repair the bridge from I-55 northbound to the Chinatown Feeder in Chicago.

$4.1 million to convert the intersection of Illinois 394 and Burville Road in unincorporated Crete Township into a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT).

$98.8 million to reconstruct the I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange in Rockford.

$28.8 million to resurface I-74 from north of Illinois 17 in Henry County to U.S. 34 in Knox County.

$7.3 million to replace the bridges carrying I-57 over U.S. 45 near Pesotum in Champaign County.

$68.9 million to build Brush College Road bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Fairies Parkway in Decatur.

$11.5 million to patch and resurface, replace sidewalks, curbs and gutters as well as install new signals on Illinois 121 from I-72 to Illinois 48 in Decatur.

$44.3 million to build two bridges on Iron Bridge Road and Woodside Road in Sangamon County.

$24.5 million for patching, improving drainage and resurfacing 8 miles of U.S. 51 from the DeWitt County line to north of Forsyth Road in Forsyth.

$15.2 million to resurface 10 miles of Illinois 255 from Illinois 142 and Seminary Road in the Metro East.

$36.8 million to resurface 12.7 miles of I-57 from north of Illinois 146 to the Williamson/Johnson county line.

An additional $21.6 million will be allocated to patch and resurface 13 miles of I-24 from I-57 to north of U.S. 45 in Vienna. Work includes repairs to five bridges and painting of two bridges.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system.

Funding for the program was also made possible by the federal Investment and Jobs Act, which passed in 2021. Illinois says it expects to receive approximately $17.8 billion in infrastructure funding over 5 years.