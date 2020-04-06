1,006 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois Monday, 33 deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,006 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, April 6th, along with 33 new deaths.

A DeKalb man in his 50s is among the latest deaths announced.

In addition,

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Lake County: 2 males 80s

– Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

Jefferson and Wabash counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths, in 73 counties in Illinois.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said this week will be the “hardest and saddest” for “most Americans lives” in an interview on Fox News Sunday.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that,” Adams said. “I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Officials say the next two weeks will be crucial in the fight to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, reiterated her call for residents to stay home in order to slow the spread of the virus, in spite of the warm weather expected for tomorrow.

She also advised that people celebrate Easter remotely this coming Sunday, without gathering in person.

She also said 70 percent of those who have died from coronavirus have had previous medical conditions.

