CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has moved Winnebago County into the High Community Level of COVID-19 transmission, as reported by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

According to the CDC, 43 counties, including Winnebago County, are at a High risk level of transmission; 86 counties are at an Elevated risk level; 43 counties are at Medium risk.

Winnebago County is currently reporting 613 cases this week, a change of 4.43% higher than last week.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

o Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

o Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

o Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

o Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

o IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate

for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

o consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

o consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

• Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

As of last night, 1,712 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 211 patients were in the ICU and 63 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reported 83 deaths from COVID-19 this week.

“Illinois continues to see a dramatic rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 43 counties that are now at a high risk,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “As we prepare for holiday gatherings with our loved ones, I want to remind Illinoisians that these elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections, increased hospitalizations and limited hospital beds. I strongly recommend all Illinoisians take preventative steps to protect themselves and their family and friends, especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65.”

Dr. Vohra stressed that those who test positive for COVID-19 should immediately contact their healthcare provider to discuss whether they need treatment with one of the effective antiviral medications, Paxlovid, Lagverio and Remdesivir. All of these have been found to work against the current strains of the virus.

IDPH is helping Illinoisans prepare for the fall and winter surge of COVID-19 cases by offering 1 million free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Illinois residents in all zip codes outside the City of Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and its Project ACT (Access COVID Tests) program.

Through Project ACT, IDPH is distributing up to one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois households. You can request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project ACT website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.