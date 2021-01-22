IDPH to allow intra-conference, region, and league sports in Phase 4

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that it would allow all youth and adult sports in the intra-conference, region, or league levels to resume once a region moves to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

According to the IDPH, “While regions in the state continue to move toward Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, the risk of a resurgence, particularly with new variants such as the U.K. variant remains serious. The state urges all Illinois residents to continue following guidance aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, reducing interactions outside the household, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible.

“IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19. Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increased measures.”

Region 1 is currently is Tier 1 mitigations and needs 3 consecutive days of below a 6.5% testing positivity rate to advance to Phase 4. On Friday, the positivity rate was 6.6%.