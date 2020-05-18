IDPH announces 2,294 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 57 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,294 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 57 additional deaths.
There have been 96,485 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, and 4,234 people have died statewide.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 636 patients are currently on ventilators, with 1,096 people in the ICU, and a total of 4,120 are hospitalized.
The deaths announced Monday include:
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 1 female 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 50s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,297 specimens for a total of 603,241. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 9-15, 2020 is 14%.
