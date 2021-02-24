IDPH announces 44 additional COVID-19 deaths including 3 Winnebago County residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday reported 2,022 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths.

Three residents of Winnebago County were included on the list.

– Cook County: 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s

– Ford County: 1 male 80s

– Henderson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Johnson County: 1 male 70s

– Kane County: 1 female 60s

– Kendall County: 1 female 70s

– Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 2 females 90s

– Macoupin County: 1 male 60s

– McHenry County: 2 males 80s

– Monroe County: 1 female 70s

– Saline County: 1 female 70s

– Stephenson County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Union County: 2 males 60s

– Will County: 1 female 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,179,342 cases, including 20,374 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,976 specimens for a total of 17,804,537. As of last night, 1,511 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 338 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 17–23, 2021 is 2.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 17–23, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 2,584,125 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,029,325. A total of 2,310,929 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,273 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,141 doses. Yesterday, 55,947 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.