IDPH announces 986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 42 more deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 986 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, along with 42 additional deaths.

The newly reported deaths include:

– Carroll County: 1 male 80s

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)

– DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

– Kane County: 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s

– Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

– Will County: 1 male 60s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases.

IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike said approximately 20 percent of COVID-19 patients require hospitalization, and 5 percent of patients require treatment in an ICU.

Mortality rate of coronavirus related illness is between 1 and 3 percent, Ezeike said.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Ezeike said at Statesville prison, where a prisoner died from the disease, 127 individuals there have been tested, with 80 samples sent to a university lab. 36 tested positive and 19 have been hospitalized.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

