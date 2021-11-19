IDPH director Ezike becomes recipient of Rockford University’s Jane Addams award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike received the Jane Addams Medal for Distinguished Service from Rockford University on Friday.

University President Dr. Eric Fulcomer says Ezike was chosen to receive the award because of her resilience in the face of many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award honors the tradition of Jane Addams, a Rockford University alum, in recognition of her outstanding character and significant contributions to society.

Ezike said the award was an “overwhelming honor.”

“I absolutely don’t feel worthy of it, but I’m actually inspired to do more, as her work has had such dramatic effects on everyone’s everyday life. I strive to have as much impact as she has,” she said.

Ezike is the 39th recipient of the award.