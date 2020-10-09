IDPH eases coronavirus restrictions on Illinois Region 4

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Metro East region is returning to Phase 4 level restrictions Friday, after the rolling average positivity rate there dropped below 6.5% for 3 straight days.

“After surpassing an 8 percent positivity average in August – later reaching a peak 7-day average of over 10 percent– Metro East leveled off between an average of 7 and 8 percent positivity for several weeks, and as of this morning, has secured the progress necessary to end the increased mitigations in Region 4,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Region 4 — which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties — initially moved to stricter mitigations on August 18, following three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate above 8%. On September 2, additional mitigations were implemented after the region increased its positivity rate to a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 9.6%.

Region 1, home to Rockford, Dixon and Galena, is currently operating under additional mitigations as the region continues to report a 7-day rolling positivity rate above 8%.

