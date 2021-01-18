IDPH: Indoor dining allowed in Illinois Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 1 has met requirements to move into Tier 1 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan, which allows indoor dining.

Region 1 includes the following counties: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties.

Indoor dining service had been forbidden in Region 1 since October 3rd, 2020.

In response to the announcement, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in a tweet, “I am thrilled Region 1, which includes Rockford, has met the metrics to move to Tier 1 mitigations. In Tier 1 indoor dining service is allowed. Indoor dining is limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% capacity per room.”

I am thrilled Region 1, which includes Rockford, has met the metrics to move to Tier 1 mitigations. In Tier 1 indoor dining service is allowed. Indoor dining is limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% capacity per room.#COVID19 #WearAMask #WashYourHands #SocialDistancing — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) January 18, 2021

According to IDPH, this is what is allowed under Tier 1 in Region 1:

Bars and Restaurants

Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 people per room

Establishment must serve food for indoor service

Reservations required and limited to 2 hours

No tables exceeding 4 people indoors

Bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day

Meetings, social events, and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings

Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, or sports

This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general Phase 4 business guidance such as office, personal care, retail, etc.

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

Sports should follow the mitigation measures set forth in the All Sport Guidelines, which outlines appropriate levels of practice and competition based on individual sport risk

Face coverings must be worn at all times in fitness centers, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing

In a statement, the IDPH said the lessening of restrictions on Tier 1 mitigations, to allow indoor dining, was partially predicated on the launch of a surge staffing program to support hospitals and expand capacity.

The IDPH announced a partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to launch the program, which will create a staffing pool that hospitals across the state can draw from in the event of a COVID-19 patient surge.

“With this surge staffing program, IDPH and hospital leaders feel confident that metrics can safely move away from utilizing medical/surgical bed limits to move across mitigation tiers, allowing more regions to advance,” the health department wrote.

Regions 1 and 6 both moved to Tier 1 today. Regions 8, 9, 10, and 11 are currently in the most restrictive Tier 3.

A test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average, is required for a region to move into Tier 1, along with greater than or equal to 20% available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average, and

no sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 7.1%

Boone: 11.2%

Carroll: 4.3%

DeKalb: 9.1%

Jo Daviess: 7.3%

Lee: 1.6%

Ogle: 6.3%

Stephenson: 5.9%

Whiteside: 5.6%

Winnebago: 8.2%

Regions 3 and 5 move to the less restrictive Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan today.

In order to move to Phase 4, a region must meet the following metrics:

1) A test positivity rate less =6.5% for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND

2) =20% available staffed ICU hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 7-day rolling average; AND

3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.