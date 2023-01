(WTVO) — COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 61 counties are at an elevated level, compared to 73 in the previous week.

Of those, five counties are at a high level, compared to 28 in the previous week.

Health officials, however, are keeping an eye on the “Kraken” variant, which is spreading in the Northeastern United States. They are urging people to get vaccinated.