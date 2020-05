IDPH reports 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and 146 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,545 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,379 people have died so far, and 98,030 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the IDPH, said 8% of all tests performed in the last 24 hours came back positive.

Currently, 4,002 people are hospitalized for coronavirus, 993 are in intensive care, and 576 are on ventilators.

“Deaths would have been significantly increased if we did not implement stay-at-home order,” Ezike said. “We could have seen tens of thousands of deaths.”

The deaths announced Tuesday include:

Coles County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

Cook County: 3 females 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 8 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

DeKalb County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Kankakee County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s

Kendall County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 100+

Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

