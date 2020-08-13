Illinois surpasses 200k cases of COVID-19, 24 additional deaths announced on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,834 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 24 additional confirmed death.

The latest deaths include:

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 200,427 cases, including 7,696 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

– Adams County: 1 female 100+

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

– DuPage County: 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 female 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 60s

– Peoria County: 1 female 40s

– Shelby County: 1 female 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

– Washington County: 1 male 80s

– Will County: 1 male 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,006 specimens for a total of 3,235,807. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 4.0% (August 6 – August 12).

As of Wednesday night, 1,628 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 383 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and the efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH officials say they will update these data once a week.

