IDPH reports 2,944 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday, 49 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,944 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.

– Boone County: 1 male 60s

– Coles County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– Fulton County: 1 male 80s

– Henry County: 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s

– Macoupin County: 1 female 80s

– Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

– McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

– McLean County: 1 female 70s

– Peoria County: 1 male 60s

– Randolph County: 1 male 70s

– Sangamon County: 1 male 60s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 male 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,104,763 cases, including 18,798 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,202 specimens for a total 15,484,034. As of last night, 2,962 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 601 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 18–24, 2021 is 4.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 18–24, 2021 is 5.8%.

A total of 1,112,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 550,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,662,775. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 692,763 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 11,290 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,171 doses.

The IDPH moved Region 1 into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan on Monday.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 5.7%

Boone: 10.4%

Carroll: 3.9%

DeKalb: 10.1%

Jo Daviess: 5.8%

Lee: .9%

Ogle: 6%

Stephenson: 4.1%

Whiteside: 6.4%

Winnebago: 6.1%