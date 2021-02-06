IDPH reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,062 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 60 additional deaths.

Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Clay County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 5 males 80s, 2 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Edgar County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Johnson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 male 40s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Macon County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

Montgomery County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Moultrie County: 1 male 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,144,281 cases, including 19,585 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,295 specimens for a total 16,555,035. As of last night, 2,271individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 30–February 5, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 30–February 5, 2021 is 4.2%.

A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,294,498 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,909 doses. Yesterday, Illinois set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 63,080 doses administered.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.