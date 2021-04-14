IDPH reports 3,536 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, 31 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

– Carroll County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s

– DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 30s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– Madison County: 1 male 70s

– McHenry County: 1 female 90s

– Peoria County: 1 female 40s

– Richland County: 1 female 60s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

– Vermilion County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 70s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 30s

– Will County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,288,934 cases, including 21,570 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,390 specimens for a total of 21,371,760. As of last night, 2,076 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 453 patients were in the ICU and 198 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 7-13, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 7-13, 2021 is 5.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,386,135. A total of 7,482,650 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,810 doses. Yesterday, 138,538 doses were reported administered in Illinois.