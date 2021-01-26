IDPH reports 3,667 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday, 87 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,667 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 87 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 2 males 70s

– Alexander County: 1 female 60s

– Bond County: 1 female 80s

– Brown County: 1 male 70s

– Calhoun County: 1 female 80s

– Champaign County: 1 male 70s

– Clay County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Crawford County: 1 male 70s

– DeWitt County: 1 male 70s

– DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

– Edgar County: 1 female 60s

– Effingham County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

– Franklin County: 1 male 60s

– Hancock County: 1 female 90s

– Hardin County: 1 male 70s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 60s

– Jersey County: 1 female 70s

– Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

– Kendall County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Lawrence County: 1 female 70s

– Livingston County: 1 female 80s

– Logan County: 1 female 70s

– Macon County: 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– McLean County: 1 male 90s

– Mercer County: 1 female 60s

– Montgomery County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– Ogle County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Perry County: 1 female 90s

– Putnam County: 1 female 70s

– Randolph County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

– Saline County: 1 female 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

– Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

– Warren County: 1 male 70s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,108,430 cases, including 18,883 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,285 specimens for a total 15,553,319. As of last night, 3,001 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 608 patients were in the ICU and 320 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 19–25, 2021 is 4.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 19–25, 2021 is 5.7%.

A total of 1,227,625 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,764,675. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 719,995 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 27,232 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,180 doses.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 5.6%

Boone: 10.5%

Carroll: 4.1%

DeKalb: 9.4%

Jo Daviess: 5.8%

Lee: 1.2%

Ogle: 5.5%

Stephenson: 4.3%

Whiteside: 6.3%

Winnebago: 5.7%