IDPH reports 4,156 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Friday, 71 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 71 additional deaths. The state has also administered a record high number of vaccine doses for the third straight day in a row, with 58,357 doses administered in the most recent 24-hour period.

– Bond County: 1 female 70s

– Champaign County: 1 male 60s

– Coles County: 1 male 60s

– Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

– Douglas County: 1 female 80s

– DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

– Effingham County: 1 female 90s

– Fayette County: 1 male 90s

– Iroquois County: 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Kendall County: 1 male 40s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 60s

– Logan County: 1 male 50s

– Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– McHenry County: 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 90s

– Piatt County: 1 male 80s

– Pike County: 1 male 60s

– Randolph County: 1 male 80s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Saline County: 1 male 70s

– Shelby County: 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

– Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

– Vermilion County: 1 male 60s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Williamson county: 1 female 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,120,528 cases, including 19,138 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total 15,844,619. As of last night, 2,735 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU and 297 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 22–28, 2021 is 4.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 22–28, 2021 is 5.4%. A total of 1,304,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,800,575. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 887,845 vaccines administered, including 131,401 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,738 doses. Yesterday, a total of 58,357 doses were administered making it the third day in a row Illinois has seen a record high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. On Tuesday, 53,628 doses were administered and 55,865 on Wednesday.

