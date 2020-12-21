IDPH reports 4,699 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, 98 deaths on Monday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 98 additional deaths.

Bureau County: 1 male 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 13 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female over 100

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 90s

Effingham County: 1 male 90s

Hamilton County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 80s

Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Washington County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 905,069 cases, including 15,299 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,454 specimens for a total 12,520,979. As of last night, 4,460 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 546 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 14 – December 20, 2020 is 7.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 14 – December 20, 2020 is 9.3%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 9.6% (9.6% yesterday)

Boone: 16.1% (15.8% yesterday)

Carroll: 6.7% (6.6 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 12.4% (12.4% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 8.7% (12.5% yesterday)

Lee: 5.2% (4.7% yesterday)

Ogle: 11.2% (12.4% yesterday)

Stephenson: 7.9% (7.1% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8% (8.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 10% (9.9% yesterday)

