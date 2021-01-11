IDPH reports 4,776 new coronavirus cases in Illinois, 53 deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 40s

McDonough County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases, including 17,627 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,697 specimens for a total 14,169,986. As of last night, 3,540 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 4–10, 2021 is 7.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 4–10, 2021 is 8.9%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 9.4% (10.1% yesterday)

Boone: 15.3 % (15.7% yesterday)

Carroll: 4.8% (4.4% yesterday)

DeKalb: 12.3% (12.8% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 8.7% (8% yesterday)

Lee: 2.5% (3.2% yesterday)

Ogle: 11.1% (12.1% yesterday)

Stephenson: 5.9% (6.3% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8.7% (9.7% yesterday)

Winnebago: 10.6% (11.3% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES: