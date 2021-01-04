IDPH reports 5,059 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday, 79 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 5,059 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 79 additional deaths.

– Cook County: 1 teen, 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

– DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Fulton County: 2 males 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

– Lake County: 2 females 70s

– Macoupin County: 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– McDonough County: 1 male 80s

– Piatt County: 1 female 60s

– Putnam County: 1 male 60s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

– Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

– Warren County: 1 female 90s

– Wayne County: 1 male 80s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 984,880 cases, including 16,834 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,254 specimens for a total 13,530,371. As of last night, 3,948 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 816 patients were in the ICU and 471 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021 is 8.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021 is 9.8%

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.3% (10% yesterday). Yesterday, it was first time above 10 since 12/17, when it was 10.4%

Boone: 16.5% (16.8% yesterday)

Carroll: 5.6% (7.6% yesterday)

DeKalb: 13.3% (12.9% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 4.7% (4.5% yesterday)

Lee: 3.1% (3.5% yesterday)

Ogle: 11.8% (11.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 9.9% (9.7% yesterday)

Whiteside: 12.3% (12.1% yesterday)

Winnebago: 10.8% (10.2% yesterday)

