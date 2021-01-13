IDPH reports 5,862 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, 97 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.

Bond County: 1 female 90s

Boone County: 1 male 50s

Christian County: 1 female 80s

Clinton County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Hamilton County: 1 male 70s

Iroquois County: 1 male 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Jersey County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Logan County: 1 female 60s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

McLean County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 80s

Monroe County: 3 females 90s

Montgomery County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Morgan County: 1 female 60s

Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Pike County: 1 female 90s

Randolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Richland County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,046,030 cases, including 17,840 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 specimens for a total 14,339,584. As of last night, 3,642 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12, 2021 is 7.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 6–12, 2021 is 8.3%.

As of last night, 703,525 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 972,050. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 384,658 vaccines administered, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is approximately 25,400 doses.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 8.9%

Boone: 14.6%

Carroll: 4.2%

DeKalb: 11%

Jo Daviess: 7.8%

Lee: 2.4%

Ogle: 11.2%

Stephenson: 6.7%

Whiteside: 8.2%

Winnebago: 10%

MORE HEADLINES: