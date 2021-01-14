IDPH reports 6,652 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Thursday, 88 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,652 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 88 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s

– Bond County: 1 male 80s

– Bureau County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Clark County: 1 female 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– DeWitt County: 1 female 70s

– Douglas County: 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Edgar County: 1 male 70s

– Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

– Franklin County: 1 male 70s

– Fulton County: 1 female 90s

– Henry County: 1 male 80s

– Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

– Knox County: 1 female 60s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

– Livingston County: 1 female 80s

– Macon County: 1 female 80s

– Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

– McHenry County: 2 females 80s

– McLean County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Mercer County: 1 male 80s

– Monroe County: 1 male 70s

– Ogle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Piatt County: 1 female 90s

– Pike County: 1 male 70s

– Richland County: 1 male 70s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

– Sangamon County: 2 females 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

– Vermilion County: 1 female 70s

– Warren County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,052,682 cases, including 17,928 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,036 specimens for a total 14,457,620. As of last night, 3,511 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 742 patients were in the ICU and 382 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 7–13, 2021 is 6.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 7–13, 2021 is 8.0%.

As of last night, 704,225 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 972,750. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 414,296 vaccines administered, including 51,891 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,703 doses.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 8.5% ***EVERY COUNTY WENT DOWN OR LEE IS FLAT… I can’t remember a time when EVERY county was down, there is usually one or two which goes up..

Boone: 14.5%

Carroll: 3.9%

DeKalb: 10.4%

Jo Daviess: 6.5%

Lee: 2.4% (this may be the biggest difference, on 11/26 Lee was 19.6%)

Ogle: 9.4%

Stephenson: 6.3%

Whiteside: 7.1%

Winnebago: 9.8%