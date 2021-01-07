IDPH reports 8,757 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, 177 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 8,757 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 177 additional deaths. Illinois has now reported more than one million cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation – with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday – it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives. Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time – let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.”

“As the vaccine rolls out, our hope, and goal, is that the number of new cases we see each day will decrease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Reporting more than one million COVID-19 cases in Illinois seemed like an unlikely number at the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ve now all seen how devastating this disease can be. I urge everyone to continue to wear their mask, avoid social gatherings, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

Adams County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Bureau County: 1 male 60s

Christian County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

Clay County: 1 female 60s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

Douglas County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+

Edgar County: 1 female 80s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Fulton County: 1 male 30s

Grundy County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Hancock County: 1 male 50s

Hardin County: 1 male 60s

Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Jackson County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Jersey County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

Knox County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Lee County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 70s

Macon County: 1 male 90s

Macoupin County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

Marion County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Marshall County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Montgomery County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Piatt County: 1 female 60s

Randolph County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 2 female 70s 1 male 70s

Woodford County:1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,008,045 cases, including 17,272 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,518 specimens for a total 13,803,946. As of last night, 3,921 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 450 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021 is 8.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021 is 9.8%.

The previous mask mandate established through an emergency rule to the Control of Communicable Disease Code expired on January 3, 2021. However, a subsequent emergency rule was filed January 4, 2021 and is in effect for 150 days.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.7% (10.5% yesterday)

Boone: 15.3% (16.1% yesterday)

Carroll: 5.3% (5.4% yesterday)

DeKalb: 14% (13.4% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 7% (5.6% yesterday)

Lee: 3% (3% yesterday)

Ogle: 12.4% (11.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 8.5% (8.1% yesterday)

Whiteside: 11.9% (12% yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.8% (11.5% yesterday)

