IDPH reports 9,277 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, 126 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 9,277 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths. Illinois has now reported more than one million cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Boone County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 7 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Edwards County: 1 male 80s

Effingham County: 1 male 80s

Fayette County: 1 female 80s

Fulton County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Henry County: 1 male 90s

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Marshall County: 1 female 50s

McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Montgomery County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Morgan County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Perry County: 1 female 60s

Randolph County: 1 female 90s

Richland County: 1 female 70s

Rock Island County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90

Saline County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Stark County: 1 male 80s

Stephenson County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 4 males 70s

Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 2 females 90s

Woodford County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,017,322 cases, including 17,395 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,665 specimens for a total 13,922,611. As of last night, 3,777 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 780 patients were in the ICU and 422 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 1–7, 2021 is 8.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 1–7, 2021 is 9.5%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.4% (10.7% yesterday)

Boone: 16.1 % (15.3% yesterday)

Carroll: 5% (5.3% yesterday)

DeKalb: 13.4% (14% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 9.4% (7% yesterday)

Lee: 2.7% (3% yesterday)

Ogle: 12.7% (12.4% yesterday)

Stephenson: 8.8% (8.5% yesterday)

Whiteside: 11.6% (11.9% yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.7% (11.8% yesterday)

