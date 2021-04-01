IDPH reports a rise in COVID-19 cases, over 3,000 in Illinois on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths.

– Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 2 females 70s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 90s

– Lee County: 1 female 70s

– Macon County: 1 male 60s

– Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– McLean County: 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 90s

– Warren County: 1 female 50s

– Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,248,111 cases, including 21,326 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,177 specimens for a total of 20,409,227. As of last night, 1,411 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 304 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 25-31, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 25-31, 2021 is 4.0%.

A total of doses of 7,095,305 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,544,135. A total of 5,918,422 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,823 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,073 doses. Yesterday, 116,551 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

In Region 1, positivity is at 4.4%.

ICU bed capacity is down to 24% as more patients are being hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The Winnebago County Health Department says Thursday is the 10th day in a row of an increase in hospitalized patients.