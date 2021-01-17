IDPH reports over 4k new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,162 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 29 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,068,829 cases, including 18,208 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,845 specimens for a total 14,763,993.

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 5 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 20s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s

As of last night, 3,408 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 720 patients were in the ICU and 387 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 10–16, 2021 is 6.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 10–16, 2021 is 7.1%.

As of last night, 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,049,675. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 487,040 vaccines administered, including 66,679 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,546 doses.

IDPH announced Region 2 has met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 mitigations and into Tier 1 mitigations, which will allow limited indoor dining.

Region 1 saw another drop in positivity rate, currently sitting at 7.1%.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.