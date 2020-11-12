IDPH says Illinois residents should work from home for 3 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says residents should work from home and stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

To help decrease the positivity rate, IDPH recommends the following:

Work from Home if Possible

For the next three weeks, work with your employer to plan to work from home unless it is necessary for you to be in the workplace. We ask employers to make accommodation for this. Our goal is to reduce transmission as we head into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open.

Participate in Essential Activities Only

For the next three weeks, stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries.

Limit Travel and Gatherings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts tell us that gatherings and travel in and out of communities present a high risk of spreading the infection. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous. Please, travel only if necessary.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 43 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 536,542 cases, including 10,477 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,617 specimens for a total 8,765,100. As of last night, 5,258 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 956 patients were in the ICU and 438 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 5– November 11 is 12.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5, 2020 – November 11, 2020 is 13.9%.

