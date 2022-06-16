CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate cases of monkeypox in Illinois.

The IDPH said Thursday that it has recorded 10 cases, eight of which have been confirmed by the CDC.

Nine of the cases were reported in the Chicago area, and one in DuPage.

It was first discovered over 50 years ago in a group of captive primates – hence the name “monkeypox.”

According to the IDPH, “While Monkeypox is a rare disease and does not spread easily between people without close contact, IDPH officials urge the general public to be aware of the small but growing number of cases that have been identified. The threat of monkeypox to the general U.S. population remains low.”

Last month, a leading adviser to the World Health Organization said the outbreak in Europe and beyond was likely spread by sex at two recent raves in Spain and Belgium.

Scientists warn that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, is susceptible to catching monkeypox if they are in close, physical contact with an infected person or their clothing or bed sheets.

In the United States, 84 cases have been reported in 19 states. According to the IDPH, most of the infected individuals have reported only mild symptoms, and none have died.

The CDC says it is tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported within recent weeks in the U.S. and many countries that don’t normally report monkeypox. These cases include gay individuals, the CDC said.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel or specific risk factors for monkeypox.

The U.K. said Monday it had 470 cases of monkeypox across the country, with the vast majority in gay or bisexual men. British scientists said last week they could not tell if the spread of the disease in the U.K. had peaked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.