If Wisconsin legalizes marijuana, will it hurt Illinois cannabis sales?

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

Mathew Rynish lives in Madison and says he likes the idea. Right now, Rynish makes his way to Illinois about every other month to make his purchases.

“I would love to save money on gas and not have to drive so far, and also keep my money in state,” Rynish said while outside South Beloit’s Sunnyside Dispensary on Monday. “I probably wouldn’t come here anymore.”

Over half of the cars seen at the dispensary Monday morning had Wisconsin license plates.

Sunnyside’s Chief Communications Officer Jason Erkes said, “Our South Beloit location is doing exceptionally well. It’s really placed in a region where there aren’t any other stores, and it’s seeing traffic increase on a day-to-day basis.”

Erkes said in the past months, Illinois saw $88 million in cannabis sales.

“Last month, in January, there were about $35 million in sales that came from out-of-state residents,” he said. “Our mission is to normalize the cannabis buying experience. We’re trying to make sure that people feel the same walking into a cannabis store as they would going into a Starbucks or a GNC, or a Whole Foods.”

If marijuana is legalized in Wisconsin, the state could generate more than $165 million.

“We hope Wisconsin does support this and we look to potentially doing business in Wisconsin, expanding our brands there,” Erkes said.

Rynish added, “I think it’s a great opportunity for the state to be able to make money, but also to legalize something that has already proven to benefit not only recreational users, but especially medical users. It could be a lot of solutions to some easily solvable problems.”