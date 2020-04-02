If you feel sick, assume you have COVID-19, says SwedishAmerican doctor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As coronavirus cases are expected to ramp up over the next two weeks, a local doctor says if you feel sick now, just assume you have the virus.

Dr. Eric Trautmann, of SwedishAmerican, says tests for COVID-19 are still in short supply, so not everyone with symptoms will be able to get one in the short term.

People with underlying health conditions will be tested first, Trautmann said.

If someone in a household starts showing virus symptoms, they should self-isolate and all surfaces will need to be disinfected.

Trautmann said protecting healthcare workers is also a concern.

“We don’t want doctors to get sick and then spread infections to patients, so they may find that a lot of offices are offering video or phone consultations with a doctor, which can accomplish a lot,” he said. “So, if you have symptoms, your doctor may say why don’t you stay at home.”

Trautmann said it is up to your doctor as to whether or not a person should get a test.

