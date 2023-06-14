(WTVO) — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board has voted to discontinue state tournaments for boys gymnastics and debate teams.

The board said that the move was made because not enough schools ere fielding teams.

Boys gymnastics has averaged just over 50 schools participating since 2000. That number shrank to 40 teams this year out of 817 IHSA member high schools.

IHSA policy says that state tournaments will not be held when the state series has less than 7% of member schools entering a team.