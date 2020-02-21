IHSA Girls Bowling State Finals poised to bring $100k to Rockford economy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The IHSA Girls Bowling State Finals will take place at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford next weekend, and the sporting event is expected to bring in about $100,000 to the local economy.

Five hundred players, coaches and fans, including 24 teams and 30 individual competitors, are expected to attend.

“It’s so rewarding to see what a youth bowler becomes and gets to this level,” said State Tournament Director Ann Buja. “It’s so exciting. This year we have a lot of new bowlers and teams here that have never been here before, so I expect a lot of new excitement from that group. You never know what’s going to happen at this tournament.”

The IHSA Girls Bowling State Finals have been held in Rockford for nearly three decades.

