IHSA will not cancel sports; football moved to spring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – High school sports will play on this school year, but it will look different.

The Illinois High School Association announced a plan Wednesday to move the 2020 high school football season back to Spring 2021, and revised the schedules of other sports after Gov. JB Pritzker announced new restrictions on youth sports.

The IHSA announced that all sports will be played over shortened seasons throughout the year. Traditional fall sports such as football, boys soccer, and girls volleyball will be played in the spring. The tentative start date is February 15, 2021.

Most spring sports, including baseball, track & field, boys tennis, and girls soccer will be played during the summer. Those seasons are scheduled to start May 3, 2021 and end June 26, 2021.

“This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Changes may come, and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year.”

The plan has been sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval, the organization said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday new restrictions on youth and adult recreation sports statewide for the upcoming school year due to coronavirus.

“There are certain sports whose seasons can move forward with more limited restrictions. Tennis and baseball as examples simply don’t carry the higher risk inherent in contact sports like wrestling and football. That differentiation is reflected in these guidelines which categorize each sport into three overarching risk levels, lower, medium, and higher,” the governor said.

The newly released guidance categorizes sports into three risk levels, low, medium, or high, based on the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play.

“I know our hearts break when we hear the word restrictions, especially when it comes to our children’s love for their sports, whether this year is their first time on the court, or it’s their senior year season,” Pritzker added.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

