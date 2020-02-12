Illinois #1 in frozen pipe damage, according to State Farm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After Thursday’s snow moves through, the Stateline will be thrown into a deep freeze, with temperatures Friday dropping to -8°.

According to State Farm, Illinois is the number one state in the nation for frozen pipe damage.

Last year, frozen pipes cost Illinois residents over $45 million in damage claims.

Broken pipes can also lead to future problems, like mold.

State Farm recommends insulating exposed pipes in basements or near outside walls, allow faucets to drip overnight, and keep home thermostats above 55 degrees.

