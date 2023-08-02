ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois mother was charged after her 10-year-old son was found to be dead in garbage can for the past seven months.

Zion Staples’ body was found at his Rock Island home on Wednesday, according to WQAD. The boy’s mother, 37-year-old Sushi Stapes, was brought into custody.

Staples’ death is considered to be suspicious after an autopsy, but no other details have been released at the time of this writing. A neighbor is now wondering what tipped off the police and why it took so long to find him.

“I had a dead raccoon in my backyard, and we put it in a garbage can, I mean, in a garbage bag and then put it in a garbage can. And I couldn’t even stand the smell waiting for garbage day,” the neighbor said. “So I can’t imagine, that with the wind directions, that nobody would smell that.”

Sushi has been charged with Obstructing Justice, Failure to Report the Death of a Child Under 13 and Concealment of Death. She appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $500,000.

She is due back in court on August 15.