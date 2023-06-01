FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old in Southern Illinois was killed after they were struck by a pickup truck while riding their bike.

Officers received a call about a crash between and pickup truck and bicycle around 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, according to Franklin County. They responded to the scene at the intersection of State Highway 154 and Circle M Road.

They found a 12-year-old with serious injuries when they arrived. The child was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation showed that the pickup truck had been traveling eastbound on State Highway 154 towards Circle M Road, where the child was approaching. A witness and the truck’s driver said that the 12-year-old did not stop at the intersection and was struck by the truck.

The crash is still under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.