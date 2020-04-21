Illinois 1,551 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 59 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,551 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, and 59 additional deaths.

The deaths announced Tuesday include:

Boone County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Carroll County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 9 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 14 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 5 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1male 70s, 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

The state now has 33,059 positive cases of coronavirus, and 1,468 total deaths.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike said as of last night, 4,767 people are in the hospital for treatment of coronavirus symptoms, and 1,226 are in ICU. Fifty-five percent of ICU beds in Illinois are currently being used by COVID-19 patients, down from 77 percent four weeks ago.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

