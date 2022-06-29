ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a new face come November.

Current Representative Cheri Bustos announced last year that she would not seek reelection. Former TV Meteorologist Eric Sorensen came out on top of the Democratic primary Tuesday night. He celebrated the victory will family and friends in Moline. Sorenson edged out his closest competitor Litesa Wallace by over 5,000 votes.

He gave an emotional speech to his guests after finding out he had won.

“And, you know what, tonight, this is a win for science. This is a win for truth. I thank you all,” Sorenson said. “Thank you all to the voters, as well. It means so much. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Sorenson moves on to face Republican Esther Joy King, who easily beat Charles Helmick.

“Thank you to every person who voted and supported me today, and whether you did vote or didn’t vote for me today, it will be my honor to work to earn your vote in November, because I know and you know we, each and everyone of us knows, we deserve better representation,” King said.

A pair of Democratic candidates for the 17th District call Rockford home. Former Illinois House Member Wallace came in second, while Rockford Alderman and teacher Jonathan Logemann finished off the top three.

Both said that there is still work to be done.

“I’m so excited, myself, to get back to work, being a city alderman, to being a teacher, and to serving in the Illinois Army National Guard, you know, my commitment, my fervor ain’t going to change,” Logemann said. “So excited to get moving forward on that, and ensuring we keep the seat here in the Illinois 17th in good, Democratic hands moving forward.”

“We continue to keep a cadence within the progressive community,” Wallace added. “This is a we’re not going away and we’re saying that not just to the Republican party, or the GOP, or independents, we’re saying it to the Democrat establishment. We’re not going away.”