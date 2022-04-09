SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The new state budget is headed to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk after a marathon session at the statehouse Friday night.

The Illinois House adjourned just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Lawmakers applauded after they approved a $46 billion budget, which provides nearly $2 billion in tax relief.

The budget suspends an inflation-based gas tax increase for six months, as well as freezes a 1% sales tax on groceries for one year, among other things.

“Tonight, this morning, we passed a fiscally and socially responsible budget that responds to the needs of families across this state,” said Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch. “With inflation surging to it’s highest in nearly four decades, it was our reasonability as lawmakers to put money back in the pockets of hard working Illinoisans.”

The measure includes $200 million that will be spent on new public safety measures, including efforts to recruit and retain police officers. There is also $240 million in federal fund for violence prevention.