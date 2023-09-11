BEACH PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man is dead after getting into a crash while street racing.

The 60-year-old man was in a drag race with a 26-year-old man when he rammed into an SUV, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Sheridan and Yorkhouse Roads in Beach Park around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. They found two vehicles with extensive damage when they arrived.

Witnesses said that a Ford Mustang, driven by the Waukegan 60-year-old, was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Sheridan while in a drag race with a Maza 3 sedan, driven by the 26-year-old from Zion.

A Honda SUV, driven by a 59-year-old Waukegan woman, was attempting to make a left turn onto Yorkhouse while traveling northbound on Sheridan, the department said. The Mustang hit the SUV broadside.

The 60-year-old man was found critically injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda sustained no-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

The 26-year-old is being considered a part of the crash even though he did not hit anything as the drag racing likely contributed to the crash, according to the department.

The crash remains under investigation,