Illinois: 72% of those over 65 have been vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — State health officials say Illinois meets one of several metrics required to move into the “Bridge Phase” of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

The state is reporting that 72% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state’s ICU bed capacity is within range, at 27%, but it needs to stay above 20% for 28 days.

However, Illinois is not meeting other required metrics, including a decline in new hospital admissions for Covid-19, and a decline in daily case counts.