Illinois accepting applications for cannabis grower licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you want to be a marijuana infuser, transporter, or grower, now is the time to apply.

Anyone can apply, including Social Equity Applications for minority communities impacted by the war on drugs. Residents who qualify in that category are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans, and fee reductions and waivers.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will begin accepting completed applications on Friday, February 14 and all Cannabis Infuser, Transporter and Craft Grower applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The non-refundable application fee for all licenses is $5,000; Social Equity Applicants may be eligible for a fee waiver if they meet certain income and ownership limits, in which case the application fee is $2,500.

If selected, a Craft Grower will pay an annual licensing fee of $40,000, a Transporter will pay an annual license fee of $10,000 and an Infuser will pay an annual licensing fee of $5,000. All licensing fees are reduced by 50 percent for Social Equity applicants.

For 2020, IDOA may issue up to 40 Craft Grower licenses, 40 Infuser licenses and an unlimited number of Transporter licenses.

Licenses will be awarded to applicants by July 1, 2020.

