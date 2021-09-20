Illinois accepting out-of-state patients after Texas abortion law

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah in Salt Lake City. The Biden administration is beginning to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy directive that led to Planned Parenthood leaving the federal family planning program. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois has begun to feel the ripple effect of Texas’ Abortion Law, as dozens of women have reportedly been traveling hundreds of miles to get the procedure in the state.

According to WNBC, A woman drove for over 12 hours from Louisiana to get an abortion procedure at the Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights. The woman was reportedly distraught once she got to the clinic, saying that she had had to use her rent money to be able to get to the clinic, which included finding childcare for her two children, as well as having to rent a car and pay for the gas needed.

Illinois has named itself as a safe haven for abortion care, and the Fairview Heights clinic reportedly said that “it is fully prepared to welcome any woman who needs the medical care,” even though it is facing staff shortages, as well as consideration of legislature similar to Texas across the border in nearby Missouri.

According to Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, which oversees the Fairview Heights clinic, this is a situation that they have been expecting.

“This is the reality that we have been seeing for a long time, and we’ve been preparing for a post-Roe world with a plan to ensure abortion services remain accessible with this clinic,” Rodríguez said.