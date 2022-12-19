WINNEBAGO CO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois activist collective is offering virtual training sessions for volunteer civilian observers to monitor court hearings after the SAFE-T Act goes into effect.

The Illinois Network for Pre-Trial Fairness, Chicago Appleseed, and Rockford Urban Ministries are hosting the training prior to the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) which takes effect on January 1st, 2023.

The SAFE-T Act is a massive criminal reform law that was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd.

The act abolishes the money bail system beginning Jan. 1, 2023. According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the cash bail system disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities and other underrepresented or impoverished groups, who can’t afford bond.

Someone who is arrested after January 1 may be released prior to their trial, based on the assumption of innocence guaranteed in the United States Constitution. However, a judge will have the power to determine whether a person should be released based on a public safety evaluation rather than the size of the defendant’s wallet.

The Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice hopes to train volunteer observers to monitor the court proceedings.

The group is an offshoot of the Coalition to End Money Bond.

The training session will be held Monday, December 19th at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The organization says those interested will learn about specific changes to the court process and if Illinois courts are implementing the Pretrial Fairness Act according to the law.

The training will make volunteers eligible to take shifts in courtrooms to observe hearings, starting in January.

Click here to RSVP for the zoom session tonight.