Consumer groups call on Illinois lawmakers to provide relief for natural gas bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Consumer groups are calling on Illinois lawmakers to provide relief for skyrocketing natural gas bills.

Critics said that state law currently provides a sort of “blank check” for utility companies to add a surcharge to residents’ heating bill. The Citizen’s Utility Board claimed that gas companies often rack up costly expenses using this surcharge and then use those expenses to justify permanent rate hikes.

The Illinois AARP said that lawmakers should step in and stop utilities from aggressive spending habits.

“This bill will slow the breakneck pace of rate hikes people in all corners of this state have been experiencing, besides a very real financial pain this surcharge is creating in people’s lives,” said Brian McDaniel of Illinois’ AARP.

Heating bills have hit their highest peaks since the winter of 2008.