Illinois adds 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 59 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public health announced 1,151 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 59 deaths.

This brings the state’s totals to 31,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,349 deaths so far.

The deaths announced on Monday include:

Boone County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 females 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Jasper County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

Livingston County: 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 2 males 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Cass and White counties are now reporting cases.

The 1,151 cases announced Monday are the lowest in the past four days. Illinois had 1,197 cases announced Sunday, 1,585 on Saturday, and 1,842 on Friday.

