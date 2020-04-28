Illinois records highest single day of COVID-19 fatalities, with 144 deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,219 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 144 deaths.

The deaths announced Tuesday include:

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 17 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 50s

McHenry County: 2 females 70s

Ogle County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female teens, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 48,102 cases, including 2,125 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,561 specimens for a total of 242,189.

