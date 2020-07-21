Illinois adds 955 new cases of coronavirus, 23 deaths on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 955 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County – 1 female 50s, 6 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– DuPage County – 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County – 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Lake County – 1 male 60s

– McHenry County – 2 males 70s

– St. Clair County – 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County – 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 163,703 cases, including 7,324 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,745 specimens for a total of 2,308,854. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 14 – July 20 is 3.1%. As of last night, 1,466 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 320 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

